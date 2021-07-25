Flood Advisory from SUN 9:09 AM MST until SUN 12:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1215 PM MST.
* At 909 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a
large band of rain continuing from southern Pinal county through
eastern Pima and northwest Cochhise counties. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley,
Benson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel
Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saddlebrooke, South
Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
