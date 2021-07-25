Flood Advisory from SUN 9:09 AM MST until SUN 12:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 PM MST.

* At 909 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a

large band of rain continuing from southern Pinal county through

eastern Pima and northwest Cochhise counties. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley,

Benson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel

Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saddlebrooke, South

Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

