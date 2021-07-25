Flood Advisory from SUN 6:27 AM MST until SUN 9:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 AM MST.

* At 627 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch

of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence and Gold Camp.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&