Flood Advisory from SUN 4:15 AM MST until SUN 7:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 AM MST.

* At 415 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate to heavy rain due to showers. This will cause urban and

small stream flooding. Up to around 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque

Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua

Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, East Sahuarita, Catalina

Foothills, Saguaro National Park West and Tucson Estates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&