Flood Advisory from SUN 3:34 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 334 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The heaviest rainfall has occurred

near Santa Rosa and along State Highway 86 east of San Simon.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Palo Verde Stand, Ak

Chin, Mountain Village, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&