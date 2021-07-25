Flood Advisory from SUN 3:34 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST

Flood Advisory from SUN 3:34 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 334 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5
and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The heaviest rainfall has occurred
near Santa Rosa and along State Highway 86 east of San Simon.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Palo Verde Stand, Ak
Chin, Mountain Village, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&