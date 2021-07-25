Flood Advisory from SUN 11:39 AM MST until SUN 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 1139 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate to locally heavy rain with heavy runoff continuing from

earlier storms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita and Patagonia Lake State Park.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sonoita Creek, Cienega Creek, Harshaw Creek, Santa Cruz River and

Potrero Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&