Flash Flood Warning from SUN 1:36 PM MST until SUN 3:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 330 PM MST.
* At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continued
to indicate rain across the warned area, with heavy rainfall
earlier. The Franco Wash has risen with a current value of 2,300
cfs. This wash flows through the community of Summit. Additional
rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are possible. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by rainfall and saturated soils.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Sahuarita, Summit and Tucson International Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED