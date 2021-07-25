Flash Flood Warning from SUN 1:36 PM MST until SUN 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continued

to indicate rain across the warned area, with heavy rainfall

earlier. The Franco Wash has risen with a current value of 2,300

cfs. This wash flows through the community of Summit. Additional

rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are possible. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by rainfall and saturated soils.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Summit and Tucson International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED