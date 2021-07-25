Flash Flood Warning from SUN 10:31 AM MST until SUN 1:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1031 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeast and east Tucson, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and

Rita Ranch.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek, Camino Loma Alta at Rincon Creek

and Old Spanish Trail at Jeremy Wash.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Cienega Creek, Rincon Creek, Tanque Verde Wash, Agua Verde Creek,

Coyote Wash and Pantano Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED