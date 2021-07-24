Flood Warning from SAT 4:03 PM MST until SUN 12:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 AM MST Sunday.

* At 403 PM MST, Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to

excessive flow in the Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’Odham Nation. At

* At 3:30 PM MST the stage was up to 9.6 feet, with a slow climb up

to 9.7 feet possible. This would approach levels that may make the

Highway 21 bridge impassable.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Santa Cruz.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Hali Murk Wash, San Simon Wash and Vamori Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

