Flood Warning from SAT 4:03 PM MST until SUN 12:45 AM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1245 AM MST Sunday.
* At 403 PM MST, Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to
excessive flow in the Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’Odham Nation. At
3:30 PM MST the stage was up to 9.6 feet.
* At 3:30 PM MST the stage was up to 9.6 feet, with a slow climb up
to 9.7 feet possible. This would approach levels that may make the
Highway 21 bridge impassable.
* Some locations that may experience flooding include…
Santa Cruz.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Hali Murk Wash, San Simon Wash and Vamori Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
