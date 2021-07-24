Flood Advisory from SAT 9:58 PM MST until SUN 1:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 958 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

areas of heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Far southeast Tucson, Benson, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De

Tucson and Mescal.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&