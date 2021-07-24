Flood Advisory from SAT 9:25 PM MST until SUN 12:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 AM MST.

* At 925 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from showers in

the area. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&