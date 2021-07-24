Flood Advisory from SAT 7:47 AM MST until SAT 10:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 AM MST.

* At 747 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

light to moderate rain on saturated soils. This will cause urban

and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen

with an additional 0.5 inches possible.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chandler, Gilbert, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande,

Florence, Coolidge, Gila Bend, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek,

Estrella, Estrella Sailport, Freeman, Big Horn, Olberg, Bapchule,

Sonoran National Monument and Bosque.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&