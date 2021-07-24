Flood Advisory from SAT 10:44 AM MST until SAT 12:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 PM MST.

* At 1044 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and

0.75 inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek,

Arizona City, Blackwater, Magma, San Tan Valley, San Tan Mountain

Park, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport, Chandler Heights,

Seville, Arizola, Toltec, Olberg and Bapchule.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&