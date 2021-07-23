Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 12:46 AM MST until FRI 1:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 AM MST.

* At 1245 AM MST, an area of severe thunderstorms with torrential

rainfall was located near Silver Bell and Avra Valley, moving west

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and torrential rainfall leading to

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Avra Valley, Picture Rocks, Queens Well and Silver Bell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH