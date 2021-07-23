Flood Warning from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST Friday.

* At 906 AM MST, Recent gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms overnight has increased flow in area washes. Flows

along the Santa Cruz will increase the chances of flooding

downstream. Impacted areas will include Tucson, Marana, Oro

Valley, Chui Chu, and Eloy. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have

fallen over the last 24 hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas

Adobes, Drexel Heights, Eloy, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail,

South Tucson, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Saguaro National

Park West, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area, Tucson International Airport and Picacho Peak

State Park.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Santa Cruz River, Pantano Wash, Cienega Creek, Sabino Creek, and

Rillito River.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

Flooding is occurring along the Santa Cruz, Rillito, Pantano Wash,

Sabino Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&