Flood Warning from FRI 7:58 PM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until noon MST Saturday.
* At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at
Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood
surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond
Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows
down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday
morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.
* This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash
tonight and may overtop the bridge.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East
Chui-Chu.
The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz
and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
