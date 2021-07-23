Flood Warning from FRI 7:58 PM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until noon MST Saturday.

* At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at

Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood

surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond

Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows

down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday

morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.

* This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash

tonight and may overtop the bridge.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East

Chui-Chu.

The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz

and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

