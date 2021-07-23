Flash Flood Warning from FRI 12:51 AM MST until FRI 4:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 AM MST.

* At 1251 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Marana, Picture Rocks

and Avra Valley area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. The

expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 30 minutes. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates,

Picture Rocks, Queens Well and Silver Bell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 30 MINUTES