Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 838 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglas, moving

southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 354 and 377.

Route 191 between mile markers 1 and 11.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH