Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 2:43 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 243 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Sonoita, or 19 miles southeast of Sahuarita, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

East Sahuarita, Sonoita and Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 near mile marker 33.

Route 83 between mile markers 33 and 49.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH