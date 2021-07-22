Flood Advisory from THU 9:54 PM MST until FRI 12:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until midnight MST.

* At 954 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Bisbee-Douglas Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&