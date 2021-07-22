Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from THU 9:54 PM MST until FRI 12:00 AM MST

9:54 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Cochise

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until midnight MST.

* At 954 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Bisbee-Douglas Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

