Flood Advisory from THU 7:55 PM MST until FRI 12:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until midnight MST.

* At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to multiple

thunderstorms in the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek,

Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Blackwater, San Tan

Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, San

Tan Valley, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport and Sacaton.

Heavy rainfall in some areas may see flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&