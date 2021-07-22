Flood Advisory from THU 7:05 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST

Flood Advisory from THU 7:05 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 705 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Kohatk.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&