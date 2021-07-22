Flood Advisory from THU 6:57 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 2

inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of North Central Cochise County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&