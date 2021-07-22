Flood Advisory from THU 6:57 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST

Flood Advisory from THU 6:57 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 2
inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of North Central Cochise County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&