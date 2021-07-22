Flood Advisory from THU 6:33 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 633 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms just south of Bowie. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Bowie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&