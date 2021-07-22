Flood Advisory from THU 4:11 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 411 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain Over southern

Tucson due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South

Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Summit and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&