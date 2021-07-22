Flood Advisory until THU 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM

MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL

COUNTIES…

At 349 PM MST, Earlier heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended

however water is expected to continue down Aravaipa Creek with small

stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain fell just south of

Klondike.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.

Aravaipa Creek is the most likely place to experience minor

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&