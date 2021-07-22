Flood Advisory from THU 10:19 PM MST until FRI 12:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 AM MST.

* At 1019 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5

inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&