Flood Advisory from THU 10:19 PM MST until FRI 12:15 AM MST

Flood Advisory from THU 10:19 PM MST until FRI 12:15 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1215 AM MST.
* At 1019 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5
inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&