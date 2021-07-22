Flood Advisory from THU 10:18 PM MST until FRI 1:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 115 AM MST.

* At 1018 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

areas of heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small

stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in

several locations in central and western Cochise county.

* Area streams and washes will rise quickly and is expected to flood

low lying areas and low water crossings.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St.

David, Tombstone, Naco, Fort Huachuca, Kartchner Caverns State

Park, Parker Canyon Lake, Pearce-Sunsites, Palominas, Charleston,

Fairbank, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and Coronado National Memorial.

Even more intense areas of heavy rain are possible and may result in

local flash flooding. Stay current for any future warnings.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

