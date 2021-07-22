Flood Advisory from THU 10:16 PM MST until FRI 1:30 AM MST

Flood Advisory from THU 10:16 PM MST until FRI 1:30 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 130 AM MST.
* At 1016 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence, Magma and Valley Farms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&