Flood Advisory from THU 10:16 PM MST until FRI 1:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 AM MST.

* At 1016 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Magma and Valley Farms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

