Flood Advisory from THU 10:15 PM MST until FRI 12:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 AM MST.

* At 1015 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De

Tucson, Summit, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&