Flash Flood Warning from THU 8:37 PM MST until THU 11:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 837 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both the north and south

slopes of Mt Graham. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Central, Mount

Graham, Fort Grant, Frye Mesa Dam, Bonita and Swift Trail Junction.

Ash Creek flowing north toward Pima and washes and streams flowing

near Fort Grant are most likely to experience the flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE