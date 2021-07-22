Flash Flood Warning until THU 7:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until THU 7:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…
At 506 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring, especially on
the east side of Tucson in the vicinity of David Monthan Air Force
Base.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel
Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina
Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Summit, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE