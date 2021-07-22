Flash Flood Warning from THU 11:06 PM MST until FRI 2:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 215 AM MST.

* At 1106 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the San Pedro River Valley in Pinal County.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE