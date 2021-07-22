Flash Flood Warning from THU 10:07 PM MST until FRI 2:15 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning from THU 10:07 PM MST until FRI 2:15 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Woodbury burn scar in…
Gila County in east central Arizona…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 215 AM MST.
* At 1007 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Pinto Creek, Pine Creek, and Campaign Creek. The
debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Woodbury Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Roosevelt Estates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE