Dust Advisory from THU 3:56 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 355 PM MST, a dust channel was over Drexel Heights, or 9 miles

west of Tucson, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in

excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 242 and 261.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 57 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 75.

Route 86 between mile markers 161 and 171.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing

Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita,

Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Picture

Rocks, Dove Mountain and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

&&