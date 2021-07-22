Dust Advisory from THU 3:17 PM MST until THU 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 316 PM MST, a dust channel was 11 miles west of Saguaro National

Park West, or 17 miles southwest of Marana, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 242.

Route 86 between mile markers 145 and 161.

Route 286 near mile marker 45.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson

Estates, Valencia West, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, San Pedro, Queens

Well, Silver Bell and Ryan AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

