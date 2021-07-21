Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 2:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MST

FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 133 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles east of

Santa Rosa, or 28 miles north of Sells, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Queens Well and Sil Nakya.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH