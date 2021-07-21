Flood Advisory from WED 2:51 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms south and west of Ajo. This will cause wash and

small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mainly remote locations west of Why and Ajo.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Daniels Arroyo, Alamo Wash, Rio Cornez Wash, Cuerda de Lena,

Gunsight Wash, Kuakatch Wash and Growler Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

