Dust Storm Warning from WED 3:01 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 259 PM MST, strong thunderstorm outflows were pushing

areas of blowing dust toward I-10 northwest of Picacho Peak.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 218.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East

Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

&&