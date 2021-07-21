Dust Storm Warning from WED 2:46 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 246 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10

miles west of Casa Grande to 6 miles west of La Palma, moving north

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 40

mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 172 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 152 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 156.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa, Arizona City, La Palma,

Blackwater, Toltec, Magma, San Tan Valley, Coolidge Airport,

Bapchule, Olberg, Arizola and San Tan Mountain Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

&&