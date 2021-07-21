Dust Advisory from WED 9:06 PM MST until WED 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 905 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Casa

Grande to Coolidge to Florence, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 171 and 197.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 161 and 176.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 211 and 213.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Queen Creek, Blackwater, Chandler

Heights, Magma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Coolidge Airport, Florence

Junction, Bapchule, Olberg, Arizola and San Tan Mountain Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

&&