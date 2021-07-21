Dust Advisory from WED 2:21 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 217 PM MST, strong thunderstorm outflows were pushing blowing

dust toward Picture Rocks and Avra Valley from the west.

Additional outflow may push blowing dust toward I-10 between

Marana and Eloy from the southwest.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility at times with strong wind

in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 242.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Saguaro National Park West,

Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock,

Queens Well, East Chui-Chu and Silver Bell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

&&