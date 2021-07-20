Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY…

At 1013 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho Peak

State Park, or 20 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15

to 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will

occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of

thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH