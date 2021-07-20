Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 8:46 PM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 845 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, or 11 miles southeast of Oracle, moving west at

10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area,

Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH