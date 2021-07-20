Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 8:02 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 8:02 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 801 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oracle,
moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and
Oracle Junction.
This includes the following highways…
Route 77 between mile markers 89 and 112.
Route 79 near mile marker 92.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH