Flood Advisory from TUE 9:42 PM MST until TUE 11:45 PM MST

9:42 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina
areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina
State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

