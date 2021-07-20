Flood Advisory from TUE 9:42 PM MST until TUE 11:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina

areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina

State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&