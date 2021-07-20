Flood Advisory from TUE 9:42 PM MST until TUE 11:45 PM MST

Flood Advisory from TUE 9:42 PM MST until TUE 11:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1145 PM MST.
* At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina
areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina
State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&