Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 5:37 PM MST until MON 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 537 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca, or

12 miles west of Tubac, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Arivaca, Ruby and Arivaca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH