Flood Advisory from MON 4:03 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST

Flood Advisory from MON 4:03 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Greenlee County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
West Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 700 PM MST.
* At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Clifton and Morenci.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Right Prong Dix Creek, Silver Creek, Whitewater Creek, Cave Creek,
Pigeon Creek, Gila River, Silver Basin Creek, Limestone Gulch, San
Francisco River, Tule Creek, Sheep Wash, Sardine Creek, Chase
Creek and Eagle Creek.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&