Flood Advisory from MON 4:03 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Greenlee County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

West Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Clifton and Morenci.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Right Prong Dix Creek, Silver Creek, Whitewater Creek, Cave Creek,

Pigeon Creek, Gila River, Silver Basin Creek, Limestone Gulch, San

Francisco River, Tule Creek, Sheep Wash, Sardine Creek, Chase

Creek and Eagle Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

