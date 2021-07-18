Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 8:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 810 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of

Vail, or 14 miles west of Benson, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Vail and Corona De Tucson.

This includes Route 83 between mile markers 39 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH